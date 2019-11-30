PD: Security guard shot at Phoenix motel, suspect sought

article

Phoenix Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting at two security guards working at a motel.

The incident happened on Friday at 10:30 p.m.

Police say two men were working as security guards at the Super 8 near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue when an unknown suspect, or suspects, shot at them. One of the guards shot back as they drove away.

One guard suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police have limited information about the suspect, or suspects, and the car involved.

If anyone has any information, please contact Phoenix Police.