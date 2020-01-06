PD: Suspect dead, officer shot in police shooting in downtown Phoenix

Police say a suspect is dead and an officer will be OK after being shot by the suspect in downtown Phoenix late Monday night.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened in the area of First Avenue and Jackson Street at 9 p.m., when two officers were trying to perform a traffic stop on 28-year-old Xavier Jaime Rovie who was riding a bicycle.

Rovie refused to stop for officers, but when they caught up with him, the officers got into a struggle with Rovie. During that struggle, police say Rovie pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

One officer was shot but was protected by his bullet-proof vest and radio. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Rovie was shot by officers and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is the first officer-involved shooting in Phoenix in 2020. Last year, the city saw a total of 15 officer-involved shootings. The city saw a record of 44 officer-involved shootings in 2018.