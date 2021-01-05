PD: Woman hit, killed while crossing street in Glendale

article

Police are investigating a deadly accident after a woman was hit and killed by a car on Jan. 5 in Glendale.

Glendale police say the collision happened on 51st Avenue, just south of Maryland when the woman was crossing the street.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash.

51st Avenue is closed between Montebello and Maryland. Drivers are advised to use 59th Avenue, 43rd Avenue, or Grand Avenue as alternate routes.

