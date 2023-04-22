Peoria home invasion suspect posed as utility worker to gain entry: PD

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A suspect is behind bars and another remains on the loose after they allegedly pretended to be utility workers in order to break into a Peoria home earlier this week.

Garrison Peters was arrested in Glendale on April 20 and faces a number of charges, including robbery, assault and kidnapping.

On Monday, Peters and a second suspect reportedly knocked on the door of a home near 79th Avenue and Cactus while wearing yellow reflective vests. They claimed they worked for a gas company, according to police.

The pair forced their way into the house, assaulted the homeowner, burglarized the house and stole the victim's truck, Peoria investigators said.

The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say they are actively looking for the second suspect, who was described as a Caucasian man with tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peoria Police's tip line at 623-773-7045 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where the burglary happened: