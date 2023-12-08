Expand / Collapse search

Person dead following shooting in Phoenix: PD

By
Published 
Updated 9:41AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left an adult man dead during the early morning hours of Dec. 8.

According to a statement, officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the area of 26th Avenue and Pierson Street. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was declared dead at the scene.

"Officers located what is believed to be the shooting scene near 27th Avenue and Missouri Avenue," read a portion of the statement. "What led up to the shooting remains part of the ongoing investigation."

Shooting left man dead in Phoenix: PD

The shooting happened in the area of 27th Avenue and Missouri, according to police, but the victim was found at another intersection.

Where police believe the shooting happened