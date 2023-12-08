Person dead following shooting in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left an adult man dead during the early morning hours of Dec. 8.

According to a statement, officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. to the area of 26th Avenue and Pierson Street. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was declared dead at the scene.

"Officers located what is believed to be the shooting scene near 27th Avenue and Missouri Avenue," read a portion of the statement. "What led up to the shooting remains part of the ongoing investigation."

Where police believe the shooting happened