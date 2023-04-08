Phoenix Firefighter injured, resident displaced after double wide trailer catches fire

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A mobile home fire in Phoenix left a person without a home and a firefighter hospitalized on Saturday, April 8.

Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller says a double wide mobile home caught fire near 16th Street and Bell Road. Crews arrived and found flames and smoke.

"Fire personnel extended hose lines and aggressively attacked the fire. Prior to the fire departments arrival the homeowner had safely evacuated the building," Keller said.

A firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital with a lower extremity injury. Keller says the firefighter is stable.

The mobile home's resident is being held by Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Area of where the fire was: