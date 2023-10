An alleged intruder was shot and killed by a Phoenix homeowner overnight, police confirmed.

Officials say a man forced his way inside a home near 17th Avenue and Coolidge just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 5.

The male homeowner fatally shot him in response. No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating.

The scene of a shooting investigation near 17th Avenue and Coolidge.

