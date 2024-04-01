Phoenix metro events, things to do: April 2024

There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in April. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices. Scroll to the end of the page for a list of recurring events. Past events will be removed from the page.

April 1 - 7

Arizona Bike Week

"Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld is a celebration of motorcycles and music. With two stages, featuring live music all day and night, plus vendors, stunt shows, live bull riding, contests and demos, there’s plenty of entertainment options for everyone. Our scenic terrain and amazing spring weather make for some of the best riding in the country but even non-riders will want to take advantage of the unique experience ABW offers."

April 3 - 7

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd, Scottsdale

Single-day tickets start at $28

https://azbikeweek.com

State Farm® College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

April 4, 6pm

Global Credit Union Arena at Grand Canyon University

3300 W. Camelback Rd., Bldg 38, Phoenix

Tickets start at $15

https://www.collegeslam.com

NCAA Men's Final Four Fan Fest®

April 5, Noon - 8pm

April 6, 10am - 8pm

April 7, 10am - 8pm

Phoenix Convention Center

100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix

Tickets start at $8

https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/fan-fest#overview

Movies in the Park

"Join us every Friday evening in March at 7PM on our beautiful Center Lawn for the ultimate Spring Movies in the Park event series. The Queen's Corn will be at select showings, selling their delicious freshly popped kettle corn, with a portion of sales being donated to support the American Red Cross.

*Please bring your chairs or blankets. Leashed furry friends are welcome.

See you there for a night of movies under the stars!"

April 5: Barbie

Biltmore Fashion Park - Center Lawn

2502 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

https://www.shopbiltmore.com/Events/Details/574894

Gilbert Global Village Festival

"The Gilbert Global Village Festival is a FREE multicultural celebration for all ages. The festival celebrates the cultural diversity of our community."

April 6, 9am - 2pm

Civic Center Lawn

50 E. Civic Center Dr., Gilbert

Free admission

https://www.gilbertaz.gov

April 8 - 14

NCAA Men's Final Four Fan Fest®

April 8, Noon - 6pm

Phoenix Convention Center

100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix

Tickets start at $8

https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/fan-fest#overview

Country Thunder

April 11 - 14

20585 E. Water Way, Florence

Tickets start at $175

Parking starts at $25

https://www.countrythunder.com/az-2024

Sippin’ the Spirit of the Southwest

April 13, 4pm - 7pm

Liberty Wildlife

2600 E. Elwood St., Phoenix

Tickets: $50

21+ event

https://libertywildlife.org/events/sippin2024

Celebrate Mesa

"The event celebrates Earth Day with a Living Green Village featuring multiple vendors showcasing a wide variety of ways our community can be green and sustainable and help Mother Earth. Residents attending Celebrate Mesa can learn about tree planting, composting, recycling household items and new energy efficiency incentives available to homeowners. With the City’s new "Trees are Cool" tree planting challenge, master gardeners will have a seed planting activity, and the City of Mesa’s Solid Waste Department will have a recycling education booth."

April 13, 10am - 2pm

Pioneer Park

526 E. Main St., Mesa

https://celebratemesa.com

2nd Sundays on Mill

"Join us the 2nd Sunday of each month from 10am to 3pm for an outdoor market, live music and entertainment, snack vendors, and plenty of fun for the whole family. The outdoor market lines Mill Avenue between 3rd St. and University, and features homemade goods and gifts from Arizona local artisans, crafters, and makers. The event is FREE admission, family-friendly, and dog friendly."

April 14, 10am - 3pm

Mill Ave. between 3rd St. and University Dr.

Downtown Tempe

https://www.downtowntempe.com/events/2nd-sundays-on-mill

April 15 - 21

Mesa Music Festival

"The 7th annual Mesa Music Festival is the world’s premiere emerging artist festival. It welcomes participation from industry veterans, emerging artists and everyone in between. It's a unique event that is a true celebration of music in downtown Mesa. We host artists and attendees from around the world for 3 days of music, art and fun."

April 18 - 20

154 W. Main St., Mesa

Free admission

https://mesamusicfest.com

April 22 - 28

Studio Academy of Beauty Career Fair

"Explore your career options in the beauty industry and network with industry partners."

April 24, 11am - 2pm

Studio Academy of Beauty

8046 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix

https://thestudioacademyofbeauty.com

https://www.facebook.com/TSAOBPhoenix

Crossroads of the West Gun Show

April 27, 9am - 5pm

April 28, 9am - 4pm

Arizona State Fairgrounds

1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ

Tickets: $18

https://www.crossroadsgunshows.com/venue/arizona-state-fairgrounds

Recurring events

Artlink’s First Fridays Art Walk

When the event was launched in the mid-90s, it started with a handful of participants. Now, "it's a free, all-ages event that draws thousands of attendees spread out across dozens of city blocks and nearly 100 businesses… this event invites vendors, musicians, and artists of all varieties out into the streets (many of which are closed off to traffic) for an evening where the essence of downtown Phoenix’s arts and culture can be seen, felt, heard, and tasted throughout more than 70 galleries, venues, art-related spaces, and surrounding bars, restaurants and food trucks."

First Friday of every month

6pm - 10pm

Downtown Phoenix

https://visitphoenix.com/things-to-do/arts-culture/first-friday-art-walk

Phoenix Film Festival

April 4 - 14

9am - 11pm

Harkins Scottsdale 101

7000 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix

Tickets start at $15

https://www.phoenixfilmfestival.com

Maricopa County Fair

April 5 - 7, 11 - 14

AZ Exposition & State Fairgrounds

1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix

Tickets: $10

Parking: $12

https://maricopacountyfair.org

Downtown Chandler Farmers Market

"The Downtown Chandler Farmers Market features dozens of local farmers, gourmet food vendors and artisans. The Market happens every Saturday in Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West and runs from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come down, shop around and grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants in the Downtown. We have something for the whole family!"

Saturdays, 9am - 1pm

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West

3 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler

https://downtownchandler.org/events/farmers-market

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

Main Season: Saturdays (3rd Sat in Oct - 2nd Sat in May): 8am to 1pm

Summer Season: Saturdays (3rd Sat in May - 2nd Sat in Oct): 7:30am to 11:30 am

5th St. & McKinley, Phoenix

https://downtownphoenixfarmersmarket.org

Scottsdale Art Walk

"The SGA’s Gold Palette ArtWalks are offered throughout the year in addition to the SGA’s weekly Thursday evening ArtWalks and feature extended gallery hours, special activities and experiences for attendees such as complimentary wine tasting and/or small bites, and live music and entertainment that align with each event’s theme. (Please note, dates and themes are subject to change.)"

Thursday nights, 7pm - 9pm

Old Town Scottsdale

https://scottsdalegalleries.com

Sunset Market

"Every Third Thursday 4-8pm - Located at Main & Macdonald in Downtown Mesa, AZ. A variety of local vendors specializing in fresh grocery products, tasty hot food, artisan goods, and so much more! Including live music and demonstrations every market!"