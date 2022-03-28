Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
8
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 4:04 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains

Phoenix native wins Oscar for his role in CODA: 'This is for the Deaf community'

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Troy Kotsur attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

PHOENIX - The star-studded Oscar award ceremony took place on March 27, and one of the winners is an Arizona native who went to Phoenix Day School for the Deaf.

Troy Kotsur won supporting actor for his role in CODA, a film about a deaf family with a hearing daughter. He's the first man who is deaf to win an Academy Award for acting.

"We were in tears. There were a lot of comments. To see him up there and his words … gave us chills," said Belinda Carroll, administrative assistant, with the school.

Students and staff at the day school have been celebrating ever since his win.

"A lot of our students have someone to look up to. If he can do this, if he can make it as an actor, I can as well," Carroll said.

Kotsur attended the school between 1972 and 1984. The day following his win, they pulled out the old yearbooks to reminisce and found pictures of him on the varsity football team, basketball team and signing the Star-Spangled Banner.

"It is always nice to have a local person, someone we know, and he is from Phoenix Day school for the Deaf and that is even better. He's an alumni. He is a part of our local culture, our local community. It is so inspiring," Carroll said.

School administrators say because the film is about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, it is so important to have this kind of representation on the world stage.

"This is for the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community," said Kotsur, signing from the stage. "This is our moment."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: