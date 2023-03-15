Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix officer seriously hurt in crash, hit-and-run suspects arrested

May Phan
Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix officer seriously hurt in crash

A Phoenix police officer was seriously hurt after a crash near 40th Street and Oak overnight. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.

PHOENIX - A Phoenix police officer was seriously hurt overnight after a crash near 40th Street and Oak, and several people were arrested.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a car reportedly slammed into a patrol vehicle, trapping the officer inside.

Phoenix firefighters were able to cut the officer out of the car, and he was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants in the other car reportedly tried to run away but were eventually caught and arrested.

No names were released, and it's not known yet if speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

