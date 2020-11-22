Phoenix PD: Dozens involved in shootout at Circle K store's parking lot

It was a violent night in the city as Phoenix Police say at least 50 shots were fired in the parking lot of a Circle K store near 7th Ave. and Roosevelt.

Police say a group of at least 30 people, most appeared to be in their 20s, were gathered in the area apparently hanging out after an area bar closed.

Around 2:15 a.m. Nov. 22, a car pulled up on the west end of the parking lot and someone opened fire. Police say multiple people in the crowd shot back.

One man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was not cooperative.

Police confirm they found blood and say a number of people with gun shot wounds arrived at Valley hospitals.

However, no one is cooperating with the investigation, so police cannot link the victims to that scene.