Phoenix PD seeking information in possible abduction case

The Phoenix Police Department is seeking information about a possible abduction case that happened Tuesday.

Just before 8 a.m., officers responded to a welfare call after parents said their child witnessed another child being abducted in the area of 5200 E. Shaw Butte Drive.

The child who was reportedly taken is described as a while female teen with blue hair. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, red backpack and blue shoes.

The witness was playing in the backyard when they heard a scream. But they were reportedly able to see a teen get pushed into a green van by a man and be driven away.

"At this time, it is unknown if this was an actual abduction. Phoenix Police detectives are investigating this incident and going door to door in the area, in an attempt to locate the described girl or young woman, matching the description," the department said.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, or knows who the girl might be, they are asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.