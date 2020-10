article

A woman has died after being hit by a car near 32nd Street and Van Buren on Oct. 9, Phoenix police said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Friday night. A 58-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle driving westbound.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, died at the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment. The investigation is ongoing.

