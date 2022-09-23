Over 1 million fentanyl pills seized by officers; single largest bust in Phoenix Police's history

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they have arrested two people in connection with the single largest fentanyl bust in the department's history.

The bust reportedly happened on Sept. 21, but was announced by police officials on Sept. 23.

The bust, according to officials, happened as officers with the department's Special Assignments Unit executed search warrants. Search warrants were obtained for a home in Avondale, as well as a car belonging to one of the suspects, and they came about as a result of a drug-related investigation.

The two men arrested were identified as 26-year-old Francisco Delgado ad 21-year-old Jose Molina.

"Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on a number of felony charges," read a portion of the statement released by Phoenix Police.