Phoenix police: Driver runs man over in truck, drags him 50 feet at gas station

article

Police are looking for the driver of a white truck who they say ran over a man walking at a Phoenix gas station and dragged him 50 feet before taking off.

According to Phoenix police, the incident happened Feb. 16 at a gas station near 27th Avenue and Peoria.

The victim was driving a black truck when he pulled in front of the white truck in the parking lot. Shortly after, the driver of the white truck is seen in surveillance video pulling up next to the black truck and tossing a drink at the vehicle.

As the 34-year-old victim leaves the convenience store, the truck runs him over and drags him about 50 feet before the victim slips under the vehicle.

Police say the victim is recovering from serious injuries.

The suspect is described as a 30-35-year-old white man with red hair and a beard. His vehicle is a white and black four-door Ford Raptor with a sunroof.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.