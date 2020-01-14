Phoenix Police identifies 15-year-old killed in stabbing

article

Phoenix Police officials have released the identity of a teen who was killed in a stabbing incident in Phoenix.

According to police, officers were called out to a stabbing in an area south of Indian School Road and 43rd Avenue at around 12:08 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Kristopher Guarajado Mickell, who died after he was taken to the hospital.

Police officials said they are working to determine what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/

Advertisement

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)