Phoenix Police identifies man killed in shooting at apartment complex

Phoenix Police officials have identified a man who died following a shooting at an apartment complex on May 4.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Mercedes fortune on May 5, the shooting happened in the area of 17th Avenue and Missouri. Police were called to the scene at around 7:00 p.m. for a shooting call.

"Witnesses reported hearing several shots, a few minutes later the adult male victim was found by witnesses," read a statement released by police on May 5.

The victim, identified on May 6 as 20-year-old Devon C. Bishop, was taken to the hospital with extremely critical injuries, and was later pronounced dead. A suspect is outstanding.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

