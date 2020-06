article

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for answers to a May 19th homicide of a 29-year-old man.

Dimitri Lehman was shot and killed after a fight Tuesday afternoon near 4800 West McDowell Road.

There are no known suspects and the department is asking anyone with information to contact detectives.

Call 480-WITNESS anonymously or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

You can also visit silentwitness.org.