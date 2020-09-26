Phoenix Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting near 40th Ave and Van Buren

article

Phoenix Police are looking a suspect who shot and killed a 22-year-old man near 40th Avenue and Van Buren back in July.

Alexander Lopez-Perez, 22, was shot and killed on July 15 by a suspect who fled the area in possibly a dark blue SUV or a Ford F-150 truck, police say.

The victim, Alexander Lopez-Perez. (Phoenix Police)

The suspect is believed to be a bearded Hispanic man who is 5'11" and 170 pounds.

A photo of the alleged shooter shows the suspect wearing a black and white plaid button-down shirt and a black hat.

No details were released about what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

