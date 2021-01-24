Phoenix Police: Suspect taken into custody following incident in Maryvale

article

Phoenix Police officials have released details surrounding an incident in Maryvale that led to a man being taken into custody during the late afternoon hours of Jan. 24.

According to officials, the incident happened near 43rd Avenue and the I-10. Officers were called to the scene at around 4:50 p.m. for reports of a man who was shooting in the air. Officers then found the suspect in a car, and tried to communicate with him.

The suspect, according to police, refused to follow verbal commands, and was taken into custody after officers used less-lethal munitions and a police K-9. He is accused of misconduct involving firearms.