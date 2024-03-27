Phoenix shooting between several people leads to car crash, police say

A shooting involving several people in south Phoenix led to a car crash on Wednesday night, the police department said.

At around 5 p.m. on March 27, Phoenix Police officers responded to the area of Southern and 7th avenues. That's where they found two cars that had crashed.

Witnesses told police that a shooting broke out involving several males and that one of the males drove off but crashed into another car.

"Officers were able to detain one of the males and are currently searching for others involved. A possible victim was brought in to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

No more information was made available.

Map of where the incident happened: