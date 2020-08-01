Phoenix woman dies after being found injured on side of road; death investigation underway

A woman has died after being found injured in the middle of a street on Aug. 1 in Phoenix, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of 28th Avenue and Thomas Road for reports of a woman injured in the road. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police originally suspected that she was injured in a hit-and-run, but are now saying the incident is a death investigation.

The woman did not have obvious signs of trauma, police say, and the witness they spoke to saw her on the street but did not know what happened beforehand.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.