Phoenix woman dies after being found with 'obvious signs of trauma', police say

A 44-year-old woman was found badly injured on May 2, and she died soon after arriving at the hospital, the Phoenix Police Department says.

At around 5:15 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road, police responded to reports of "unknown trouble." That's where they found Tracey Jeffries with "obvious signs of trauma."

She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. At this time, the investigation is ongoing," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

