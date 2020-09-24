Police: 3 people injured in south Phoenix drive-by shooting

article

Police say three people have been shot in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix.

At 8 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a call of a shooting near 16th Street and Broadway Road. When they arrived, two men and one woman had been shot.

All three victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victims were standing outside of a home when a dark-colored car drove by and someone opened fire.

The car fled the scene.

No other information was made available. This is an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.