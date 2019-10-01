Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to women in Glendale, Phoenix

article

Police have arrested a man who's accused of exposing himself to women in Glendale and Phoenix while inside his vehicle.

According to the Glendale Police Department, 23-year-old Samuel Rogelio Martinez exposed himself to three women in Glendale, between August and September, and one woman in Phoenix in August.

Police say all of the victims described the same vehicle and suspect who was seen touching himself inside the vehicle.

On September 25, Martinez was found in the same area in Glendale where the alleged incidents occurred, between Olive and Peoria Avenues, near North 63rd Avenue. Police say Martinez was seen by an undercover female officer touching himself before he was arrested.

Police say Martinez admitted to pulling over his vehicle on his way to work, watching pornographic material and touching himself. He says he was caught in the act four times by women passing by.