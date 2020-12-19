Expand / Collapse search

Police chase down I-10 ends in arrest near Sky Harbor

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Police Chases
FOX 10 Phoenix

Driver arrested following police chase on I-10

PHOENIX - One person has been arrested after a pursuit on Phoenix freeways that ended near Sky Harbor Airport on Dec. 18.

The chase began at around 8 PM Friday night after a Dept. of Public Safety trooper tried to pull over a speeding car on the US 60.

The pursuit continued onto the I-10 freeway and State Route 143 before it came to an end near Sky Harbor Airport.

Two people were taken into custody. The passenger has been released, but the driver was booked into Maricopa County Jail.

The suspect's name was not released.

Map of where the Dec. 18 police chase begin and ended in Phoenix.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: