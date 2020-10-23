Police: Driver in critical condition after shooting along Phoenix street

article

Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway following a shooting along a stretch of 19th Avenue in Phoenix.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Tommy Thompson, the drivers of two vehicles got into a fight while heading south on 19th Avenue near Roeser. Shots were fired, and one of the cars crashed into the wall of an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Southern.

The driver, Sgt. Thompson says, suffered gunshot wounds, and was the only person in the car. That driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

As a result of the incident. Sgt. Tompson says 19th Avenue is closed for Roeser Road to Southern Avenue, while investigators look into the incident.