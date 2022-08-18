Police investigating shooting involving U.S. Marshals task force at Tempe marketplace

Officials with the United States Marshals Service say Tempe Police is investigating after a Marshals task force was involved in a shooting that happened in the East Valley city.

In a statement, officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say the shooting happened at Tempe Marketplace.

"The incident began this evening when U.S. Marshals Task Force members attempted to apprehend a fugitive wanted for robbery out of King County, WA. Assault, burglary, and theft charges out of Lewis County, WA, and a Washington State Department of Corrections warrant for escape," read a portion of the statement. "

U.S. Marshals officials said when members of their task force tried to arrest the suspect, the suspect, who was sitting in a car's driver seat, reached into the backseat and produced a handgun.

"Task Force members fired on the suspect, striking him," a portion of the statement read. "The suspect was taken into custody and first aid was administered on scene prior to him being transported to a local hospital."

No officers or other civilians were hurt, according to officials with the U.S. Marshals. Officials did not release the suspect's identity.

