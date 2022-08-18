Expand / Collapse search
Police investigating shooting involving U.S. Marshals task force at Tempe marketplace

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 8:28PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Investigation underway after shooting involving U.S. Marshals task force

Members of the task force, according to officials with the United States Marshals Service, were trying to arrest a suspect wanted by multiple agencies in the State of Washington when the shooting invcident happened.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the United States Marshals Service say Tempe Police is investigating after a Marshals task force was involved in a shooting that happened in the East Valley city.

In a statement, officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say the shooting happened at Tempe Marketplace.

"The incident began this evening when U.S. Marshals Task Force members attempted to apprehend a fugitive wanted for robbery out of King County, WA. Assault, burglary, and theft charges out of Lewis County, WA, and a Washington State Department of Corrections warrant for escape," read a portion of the statement. "

U.S. Marshals officials said when members of their task force tried to arrest the suspect, the suspect, who was sitting in a car's driver seat, reached into the backseat and produced a handgun.

"Task Force members fired on the suspect, striking him," a portion of the statement read. "The suspect was taken into custody and first aid was administered on scene prior to him being transported to a local hospital."

No officers or other civilians were hurt, according to officials with the U.S. Marshals. Officials did not release the suspect's identity.

