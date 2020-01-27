Police: Man admits to tagging ‘Penis Man’ on several locations in Tempe, Phoenix with graffiti

A man is accused of aggravated criminal damage after police say he tagged several locations in Tempe and Phoenix with graffiti, painting the name of male genitalia on buildings.

Police took 38-year-old Dustin James Shomer into custody on January 23 at his apartment near 67th Avenue and Campbell. They say he admitted to spray painting "Penis Man" at 15 locations at Arizona State University in Tempe, as well as "A" Mountain, fenced public water towers, Hayden Ferry, a Chick-Fil-A restaurant, construction sites and an ASU building in Phoenix. Tempe City Hall was also tagged.

According to court records, Shomer "admitted he knew writing at all these locations was against the law and he never had permission to vandalize any of these locations."

Damages are estimated at $8,000.

Shomer was booked into the Tempe City Jail and later transferred to the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix.