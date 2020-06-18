Police: Man dead, 2 others hurt following shooting in West Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting in the West Valley.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix Police officials, officers responded to a shots fired call shortly after 5:00 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one adult man dead.

Police officials say two adult males have been taken to the hospital for gunshot injuries. Their condition is unknown. An investigation is underway, but police officials say it is unknown what the three men were doing at the scene, or why they were shot.