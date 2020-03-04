Police: Man opens fire on suspects who broke into his Phoenix home
PHOENIX - Police say a man opened fire on two suspects who broke into his Phoenix home late Tuesday night.
According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at a home near 31st Avenue and Buckeye.
After breaking into the home, police say the suspects shot the man, who then returned fire, striking both suspects.
The suspects and the victim were taken to a nearby hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.