Police: Phoenix man arrested for stabbing two people

article

A man has been arrested after stabbing two people near 19th Avenue and Glendale Saturday night, Phoenix police say.

Police say Artur Mavashev, 43, was involved in a fight and stabbed a 26-year-old man, inflicting life-threatening injuries.

Another man tried to intervene and was stabbed in the foot. His injuries are not life-threatening.

"Mavashev fled northbound on foot along 19th Avenue. The Phoenix Police air unit located the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident by officers on scene. Artur Mavashev was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault," stated Sgt. Tommy Thompson.