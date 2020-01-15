Police: Teen hospitalized after being shot by 15-year-old at Phoenix home

A teen has been hospitalized after police say he was shot by a 15-year-old at a Phoenix home Wednesday night.

According to Phoenix police, the shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Broadway when a 15-year-old shot the 16-year-old. The 15-year-old and possibly other juveniles were recklessly handling a gun when the shooting occurred.

The 16-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, however, his condition has since stabilized.

The 15-year-old was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center.