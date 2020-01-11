Police: Three men wanted for burglarizing Phoenix auto parts business

Three suspects are wanted for allegedly burglarizing a Phoenix auto parts business in November 2019.

The suspects, two white men and an African American man are scene in security video backing up a truck into AAA Broadway Auto Parts just before 3 a.m. and rifling through car parts eventually stealing a Chevy engine and Chevy Super Charger.

Below are photos of the suspects and car used in the crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO.