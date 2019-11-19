Police: Woman in critical condition following hit-and-run in Phoenix

Police say a 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit while crossing the street in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, a witness reported that the woman was hit by at least three vehicles Tuesday evening near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. No witnesses were found who could describe the first vehicle, but the second vehicle is described as a newer-model truck, possibly a Chevrolet.

The third vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Tacoma, hit the woman while she was already on the ground. The 37-year-old driver of the Tacoma stayed at the scene after the collision and was evaluated for impairment.

Police say the woman remains in critical condition.