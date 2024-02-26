Portion of Loop 202 closed in Ahwatukee due to deadly crash

All traffic on the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway is stopped, according to DPS officials, as a result of a deadly crash.

The crash happened in the area of Loop 202 and 40th Street. A DPS spokesperson gave few details on what happened, but did say the crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle, and that the semi is on fire.

ADOT officials say eastbound Loop 202 is closed at 24th Street. There is no estimated reopening time.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Where the crash happened