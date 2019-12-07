President Trump says he is concerned about water standards, says some people have to flush toilets 10-15 times

President Donald Trump said he is asking the EPA to look at water standards because he said that people are having to flush the toilet 10 to 15 times.

Trump brought up the topic during a small business roundtable at the White House on Friday.

"We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers and other elements of bathrooms where you turn the faucet on in areas where there's tremendous amounts of water, where the water rushes out to sea because you could never handle it and you don't get any water," the President said. "You turn on the faucet. You don't get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out. It's dripping out very quietly. Dripping out. People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once they end up using more water. So EPA is looking at that very strongly at my suggestion. You go into a new building or new house or new home and they have standards. Oh, you don't get water. You can't you can't wash your hands practically there's so little water comes out of the faucet. And the end result is you leave the faucet on and it takes you much longer to wash your hands. You end up using the same amount of water. So we're looking at very seriously at opening up the standard. And there may be some areas where we'll go the other route, desert areas. But for the most part, you have many states where they have so much water that it comes down. It's called rain."