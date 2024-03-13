Expand / Collapse search
Preston Lord murder: 2 MCSO deputies reassigned for 'unauthorized' court escort of suspect's family

By
Published 
Updated 5:09PM
Teen Violence
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The family of a first-degree murder suspect in the Preston Lord case got an "unauthorized" escort at the Juvenile Court Center in Phoenix, the sheriff's office says.

Now, two deputies have been reassigned as the sheriff's office looks into why this happened.

FOX 10 asked MCSO about the Renner family's special escort and Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said it happened on March 7 at the Juvenile Court Center "using a route known from prior high-profile or security-sensitive escorts."

MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez explained more, saying, "Despite their intention to prevent potential conflict or disruption at the courthouse, the two deputies failed to seek supervisory guidance or coordinate with judicial staff upon receiving the escort request from the family’s legal representative."

The deputies have since been reassigned from the Juvenile Court Center.

"In this highly publicized case, we appreciate your patience as we work to evaluate the deputies' actions and ensure all MCSO personnel adhere to policies and procedures in the future," Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said.

The Renner family's son, Talan Renner, 19, was in juvenile court that day on a first-degree murder charge.

Talan Renner, 19, in court on March 13, 2024

The other suspects in the Preston Lord case are: Dominic Turner, 20, Taylor Sherman, 19, William Hines, 18, Jacob Meisner, 17, Talyn Vigil, 17 and Treston Billey, 18.

Lord, 16, was assaulted at a Queen Creek Halloween party on Oct. 28, 2023. He died two days later at a hospital.

Preston Lord murder suspects plead not guilty