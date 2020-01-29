Recipe: Chocolate brownies with MoKan topping

For San Francisco and Kansas City fans, a Super Bowl victory would be sweet. And if you’re looking for a tasty way to top off your Super Bowl party, Dr. BBQ says he’s got an idea that’s a little nutty.

This MoKan nut topping is rich and delicious, and Dr. BBQ says it also would work great on top of traditional box brownie mixes if that’s easier for you.

INGREDIENTS:

Brownies

½ cup unsalted butter

2 cups Bittersweet chocolate chips

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

4 eggs

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup all-purpose flour

Topping

1 cup brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup melted butter

1½ cup chopped pecans

1½ cup chopped walnuts

INSTRUCTIONS:

Advertisement

Preheat the oven to 325°.

Spray a 9” x 13” pan with cooking spray, then line the bottom with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. When the butter is bubbling, remove from heat and add the chocolate chips. Stir lightly to coat the chips. Let rest for a few minutes to melt, then whisk to blend. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the brown sugar, granulated sugar, vanilla, salt, and eggs. Whisk to blend. Add chocolate mixture and whisk to combine.

Sift cocoa powder and flour into chocolate mixture, then stir until fully incorporated.

Pour the brownie mixture into the prepared pan, spreading it evenly and to the corners.

Bake for about 40 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

While the brownies are baking, make the topping by whisking together the brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, salt, and melted butter until everything is well combined and the sugar is dissolved. Add the pecans and walnuts and fold them in.

When the brownies are ready, pour the pecan mixture over them spreading it evenly. Return to the oven for about 25 minutes until the topping is set.

Remove from the oven and let cool completely, at least an hour and a few hours is better. Cut into squares to serve.

Makes about 15 servings.