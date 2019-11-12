Recipes: Thanksgiving salads from Fleming’s

Chef Jeff Fearing from Fleming's restaurant stops by the FOX 10 studios to show you new salad recipes for your Thanksgiving menu.

Cranberry Spinach Salad

Quantity

3.6 oz Lettuce Mix

1.2 oz Spinach Leaves

6 each Apple slices

2 Tbsp Spicy walnuts

2 Tbsp Dried cranberries

1 oz Feta cheese

2 oz Cranberry Vinaigrette

Directions

1. Place lettuce, spinach, apple slices and Cranberry in metal mixing bowl and mix well.

2. Place on cold salad plate.

3. Top with cranberries, walnuts, and feta cheese.

Anjou Pear Salad

Quantity

2 oz Apple Cider Honey Vinaigrette

3 oz Spring Salad & Spinach Blend

1 oz Red Onion

2 oz Goat Cheese

3 each Candy Anjou Pears

3 oz Diced Anjou Pears

1 oz. Cranberries

Directions

1. Mix salad mix, diced pear, red onion, cranberries, dressing.

2. Place in the center of a plate and garnish with goat cheese and three slices of candy pears.

