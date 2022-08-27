Red Robin employee gets spit on, pepper-sprayed in scam attempt
TUALATIN, Ore. - A Red Robin employee was not only the victim of a scam attempt but also got spit on and pepper sprayed, according to authorities.
Police in Tualatin, Oregon, said the incident happened on August 24 around 3:30 p.m. local time.
Investigators said they responded to the Red Robin restaurant on Nyberg Street to a report of a male suspect spitting on and pepper spraying a female restaurant employee. He then left the restaurant.
It was later revealed that the suspect was attempting to scam the business by falsely claiming that the restaurant made his to-go order incorrectly and demanded a gift card, according to the police department.
The suspect is also accused of stealing the pepper spray from a local business.
He’s also believed to have pulled the same scam at two other businesses earlier in the day, police said.
Authorities have released a picture of the suspect.
FOX Television Stations has reached out to Red Robin for comment.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.