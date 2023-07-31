Relatives of Rodney Aviles say they are terrified he may kill again: Here's what to know about the case

Relatives of Rodney Aviles are calling on Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs to take action, as the man, who was accused of murdering two of his family members, is set to be released from a halfway house soon.

"My mom is in fear of her life. I run around the Valley every day. I'm looking for this guy. I know what he looks like, I've seen him, he needs to be where he belongs," said Aviles' nephew, Charles Watson.

Here's what you should know about the case.

Who is Rodney Aviles?

Rodney Aviles

Rodney Aviles is a man accused of brutally murdering his mother and niece at their home.

The murders happened in 1999, and they happened shortly after Aviles was released from a mental health facility. Aviles reportedly bludgeoned the two victims to death.

According to a 2006 article published by the Arizona Daily Star, the niece was seven years old at the time of her death.

What was Aviles diagnosed with?

Aviles was reportedly diagnosed with Schizophrenia.

What happened since the murders?

The Arizona Daily Star article notes that in 2005, Aviles was deemed by prosecutors and defense attorneys to be too mentally ill to stand trial for the murders. Subsequently, a judge dismissed charges that were filed against Aviles, and ordered him committed to the Arizona State Hospital.

Barely a year later, however, Aviles was scheduled for release from the hospital. According to the Arizona Daily Star article, Avile was reportedly scheduled for release because his mental illness was controlled by medication.

In its annual report for 2007, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office wrote that the County Attorney at the time, Andrew Thomas, ordered detectives from the office to arrest Aviles prior to his release, and two charges of first-degree murder were reinstated.

In total, Aviles was found mentally incompetent to stand trial for murder on three separate occasions.

So, what's happening this time around?

According to court records, Aviles' psychiatrist recommended that he be discharged from the hospital and undergo outpatient treatment. Reports show Aviles was taking his medication, and had no record of violence while at the hospital.

On July 19, Aviles was released to a 24-hour residential facility.

Members of Aviles' family, along with lawmakers and the Maricopa County Attorney, are calling on Governor Katie Hobbs to out Aviles behind bars.

"I am asking Katie Hobbs and the Attorney General to take action and to prosecute him," said another nephew of Aviles, Sam Watson.

Members of Aviles' family say they fear the man will kill again.

"If this does happen, it will be blood on her hands," said Sam.

It would take a new court order or an Executive Order to rescind Aviles' release.

What are officials saying about Aviles' release?

Arizona Attorney General's Office

"Mr. Aviles was released pursuant to a Superior Court order mandating his release from the Arizona State Hospital. The AG’s office serves as legal counsel for the state hospital and has no additional comments to make," read a brief statement issued by officials with the AG's Office.

Arizona Governor's Office

Communications Director Christian Slater released a statement on the issue, which reads:

"The patient’s release was mandated by a court order. Governor Hobbs remains fully committed to keeping Arizonans safe, guaranteeing public safety, and finding solutions to improve ASH operations."

Maricopa County Attorney's Office

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says the mental health system and the criminal justice system have two different standards, and Aviles remains incompetent to stand trial.