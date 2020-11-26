Report: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald tests positive for COVID-19

article

Arizona Cardinals wide reciever Larry Fitzgerald will miss his team's game against the Patriots on Nov. 29 after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the NFL Network.

The report states that he tested positive on Thursday, but the Cardinals have yet to make a statement on this development.

Two Cardinals players had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this November.

Fitzgerald has not missed a game since the 2014 season. The wide receiver has 43 receptions for 336 yards, ranking second on the team behind DeAndre Hopkins, who has 72 catches for 912 yards.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

