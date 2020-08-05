Report: Phoenix saw 'dramatic' rise in violent crime in 2020

article

Violent crime in Phoenix rose significantly in the first half of 2020, according to a new crime statistics report released by police on Aug. 5.

Data from the Phoenix Police Department's Crime Analysis and Research Unit shows that the frequency of aggravated assault and homicide increased by nearly 25% from 2019 - and officials say this trend was likely impacted by COVID-19.

“Putting a definitive stamp on the cause of crime rising or falling is impossible to do, but it's clear the Covid-19 lockdown has changed the dynamics," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune in the report. “Fewer people on the streets and more people at home seems to have impacted these numbers."

Domestic violence cases played a major role in this increase, police say. There were 10 homicide cases linked to domestic violence in the first half of 2019, while 24 cases have been reported this year - a 140% increase.

"When looking at the numbers year-to-date, through August 3, the situation becomes even more concerning," officials wrote in the report. "During that time, domestic violence related deaths jumped 180 percent over the same time period in 2019."

However, the report also shows burglaries and thefts have decreased this year.

Burglaries in Phoenix have dropped consistently since 2011, and officials say cases are expected to drop 18% from 2019.

Read the full report here: https://www.phoenix.gov/newsroom/police/1438

