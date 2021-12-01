Reported sex assault 'did not happen', Buckeye Police officials say
article
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police in Buckeye now say that an alleged sex assault case that reportedly happened in November did not happen.
According to earlier reports by police, the alleged incident happened near Yuma and Watson Roads on Nov. 23.
"Investigators have been gathering information, conducting interviews, and reviewing surveillance footage to determine the facts of the case," police said at the time. "At this time, we do not believe there is a danger to the community."
More Arizona crime news
- 2 teens, including victim, may face charges in Cesar Chavez High School shooting, according to police
- Off-duty Tucson police officer fired after a fatal shooting
- Friend finds 2 dead, another shot at Phoenix home and calls police: authorities
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.