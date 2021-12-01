Reported sex assault 'did not happen', Buckeye Police officials say

article

Police in Buckeye now say that an alleged sex assault case that reportedly happened in November did not happen.

According to earlier reports by police, the alleged incident happened near Yuma and Watson Roads on Nov. 23.

"Investigators have been gathering information, conducting interviews, and reviewing surveillance footage to determine the facts of the case," police said at the time. "At this time, we do not believe there is a danger to the community."

