Residents report seeing lights over Valley sky

article

Some Valley residents report seeing lights over the sky Wednesday night.

According to various tweets and Facebook posts made by FOX 10 viewers, some saw multiple lights moving across the sky from the southwest to the northeast. The exact number of lights differ, ranging from 10 to over 20.

Some viewers believe the lights may be related to Starlink, which is a project by SpaceX to deploy a broadband internet system via satellites.

If you have any photos or video, you can post them to the FOX 10 Phoenix Facebook page, or on Twitter with the hashtag #fox10phoenix.