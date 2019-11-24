Round 2? National Weather Service forecast calls for rain in the Valley next week

article

If the latest forecast by the National Weather Service is correct, the Valley could see another round of wet weather, and just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to the forecast, the Valley has a 60% chance for rain by 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the forecast calls for a 75% chance for rain at 11:00 a.m., and an 80% chance for rain at 5:00 p.m.

Some areas north and east of Phoenix could get three to four inches of rain, according to NWS' forecast. Parts of Gila County above 5,500 feet could also get snow.

The chance for rain will decrease by Friday night and into Saturday. The forecast also calls for cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday.