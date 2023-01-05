Russell Pearce, former Arizona state lawmaker, dead at 75

Russell Pearce, a former Arizona lawmaker who was known for his role in the passage of a controversial bill known as SB 1070, has passed away.

According to a statement released by officials with the Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus, Pearce passed away at his home in Mesa.

"Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of former Arizona State Senate President Russell Pearce," read a portion of the statement.

In a separate statement, Pearce's family said he passed away after falling ill.

"We have been blessed to have him here these past 75 years," read a portion of the family's statement.

Pearce, according to the statement issued by the State Senate Republican Caucus, served with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for over 20 years. He later worked at the Arizona Department of Motor Vehicle before serving as a state lawmaker from 2006 to 2011, and was the State Senate President during his last year in office.

Known for role in immigration bill

On his Arizona State Senate profile, Pearce is listed as a primary sponsor of a bill known as SB1070. According to a 2014 article published by the Associated Press, The bill had a provision that required police to, while enforcing other laws, question people’s immigration status if they are suspected of being in the country illegally.

The law was the subject of a legal challenge filed by the U.S. Department of Justice, and in the years since its passage, the law has been partially struck down by courts.

Recalled from office

Pearce was the target of what was ultimately a successful attempt to recall him from office.

According to documents provided by the Arizona Secretary of State's website, a group that called itself Citizens For A Better Arizona initiated the recall against Pearce in 2011, accusing him of failing to focus on issues and concerns that affect all Arizonans.

The recall election took place on Nov. 8, 2011, and according to the official canvass of results, Pearce lost to Jerry Lewis in the recall election.