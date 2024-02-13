Salad kits recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Eight salad kits under several brand names, including Dole, have been recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The kits were processed on the same line as cheese that has been recalled by the manufacturer, Rizo-Lopez Foods, for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The kits were sold in 25 states and Canada.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wrote in a news release. "Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

Salad kits sold in 25 states are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. (USFDA)

Full list of impacted products

No other Dole products are part of the voluntary recall.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Dole at 800-356-3111.