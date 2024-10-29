School resource officer accused of assault; arrests made in Arizona Mills mall shooting | Nightly Roundup

From assault allegations leveled against a West Valley school resource officer to where people can vote early in Maricopa County, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

1. School Resource Officer accused of domestic violence-related offenses

Buckeye Police say the officer, who they identified as David Ellison, was arrested on Monday night by Goodyear Police.

2. Arrests made in Arizona Mills shooting

The shooting, according to police, happened on Sept. 13 at the East Valley mall's food court. One of the suspects in the case has been identified as a teenager.

3. Where can I vote in Maricopa County ahead of Election Day?

Election Day is just days away, but before that, voters in Maricopa County can cast their ballots early (or drop off their filled-out mail-in ballots) at a number of locations.

4. Man accused of over 750 graffiti acts in Phoenix

Maricopa County Attorney's Office says the suspect, 33-year-old Jordan Dale Quimayousie, was indicted in connection to more than 750 acts of graffiti near the 19th Avenue Corridor over the past several years.

5. Latest on Preston Lord case

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has made a decision on whether or not to charge the owners of a Queen Creek home who hosted the Halloween party that Preston Lord attended before he was beaten to death.

